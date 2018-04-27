The Denver Barbarians Rugby Team took flight in an Aerial Yoga Class at Atherial Fitness. Sports Rehab Consulting was in on the fun too. The entertaining video says it all but they also got something out of it too. The workout helps with muscle recover, stretching of the joints and hips where they need it most after play time and tough training.
Rugby team takes yoga flight
