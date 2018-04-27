Near record warmth this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today was the first time in April that we didn't have rain & snow in Denver. As a result, we finally get to enjoy some warm temperatures heading into the weekend.

Your Saturday will start off with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. It will be breezy to windy with winds out of the southeast up to 25 mph. I can't rule out a few scattered thundershowers from late afternoon until about 9PM. But, most places will just get passing clouds with some wind and little to no rain.

Sunday is looking dry and warm with high temperatures reaching to near 80 degrees in metro Denver. The record high in Denver is 83 set in 1948. I don't think we get that warm, but it will be the first time this season we've reached 80 degrees.

We are tracking a soggy outlook from Tuesday through Friday of next week. We will have a chance for rain showers each day with the highest chance for rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will cool back into the 50s & 60s. The good news is we need all that moisture and it will keep the fire danger low.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.