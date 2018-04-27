Matt & Kevin visit Elitch Gardens for opening weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — It’s a sure sign Summer is right around the corner: Elitch Gardens opens to the public on Saturday!

The park is a historic part of Denver; initially opening its gates in 1890. These days it’s situated near downtown Denver and welcomes more than a million visitors annually!



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elitch Gardens was more than just an amusement park when it first opened. According to the park it was also considered: Denver’s first botanic garden, the home of Denver’s first symphony orchestra, one of the first zoos west of Chicago, the state’s first Children’s Museum, the site of Denver’s first motion picture theater and much, much more.

General admission tickets at the park hover around $59.99, but there are cheaper deals online. Click here to access them.

To learn more about the park, click here.