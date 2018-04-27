× Larimer County photographer arrested on several child sex assault charges

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Authorities in Larimer County arrested a man accused of three sexual assault charges on Tuesday. Benjamin Robert Macaluso, 47, is charged with one count of sexual assault on a child and two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Both charges classify as Class 4 felonies.

The Larimer County Sheriff said Malacuso was accused of sexual abuse over the course of several years.

Two victims reported Macaluso in 2009. They said they were abused at the suspect’s photography business, BellaClaire Studios in Berthoud, according to a release from the Larimer County Sheriff.

While the studio closed its Berthoud location in 2013, the sheriff’s office said it is possible Macaluso operated his business from private homes in the area.

“The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has been victimized or may have information to contact Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168,” the office said.

Macaluso posted $1,750 bond on Wednesday and was released.