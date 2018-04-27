Giant inflatable duck runs afoul down Iowa street

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers in Iowa’s capital city faced an unusual traffic dilemma Thursday. A gigantic rubber duck was filmed rolling down Southeast 6th Street, according to ABC7 San Francisco.

At least one car had to drive around the oversize bathtub accessory.

“The car behind is like, ‘What am I supposed to do right now?'” one person is overhead saying in the video.

Before coming loose, the balloon was displayed a few blocks away to promote a local duck derby to help non-profit group Youth Emergency Shelter and Services, according to the Des Moines Register.

The organization said “Quacky” has since been recovered and returned to his home undamaged. The non-profit’s CEO told the Register strong winds made the duck come loose from its display.