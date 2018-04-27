Get a Spring Hair Makeover at Ergun Tercan European Salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The spring is once again upon us, and if you want to look great for all the parties and events, extensions might be the ticket. Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan, showed us how fast you can change your look with extensions. Or if balding is a problem he can help with that too. New clients who call today and mention Colorado’s Best can prepay $99 to receive $250 toward extensions or prepay $199 and get $500 toward extensions.

Call Ergun Tercan European Salon now to book your appointment at (303)433-5544. You can also book online at ETDenver.com.