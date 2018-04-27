× Denver School Board bans school-sponsored field trips to Rocky Flats

DENVER — There will be no field trips to the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge for Denver Public School students. The school board passed a resolution Thursday to ban school-sponsored trips to Rocky Flats.

For 37 years, the site was home to a plant where triggers for nuclear weapons were made.

The plant closed in 1989 and it was cleaned up in 2005.

Government studies show the site is safe.

But some people disagree with that assessment.

The Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge is about 20 miles northwest of Denver.

It’s now home to more than 5,000 acres of wild animals, wetlands and grasslands.