Carpenters, legislators support Colorado teachers

DENVER – There was a sea of red at the Colorado Capitol Friday, as thousands of teachers marched for more school funding and protection for their pensions.

There were men, women, children and even a few dogs. Plus, there was one group of guys one might not expect to see – carpenters.

“They need to put more money into education, because education is the foundation for everything. Without education, we don’t have anything,” said Luis Guigon a union carpenter and Denver Public Schools parent of two children.

The carpenters made no secret that they are in a union and one reason they were at the rally was to support the teachers’ unions, along with education.

“Personally, I think this is good because sometimes people working in the Capitol … they forget that they’re supposed to work for us. It’s not the other way around,” Guigon said.

Some state legislators showed their support for teachers. A sign outside one window read – Thank you educators.

Others, including state Representative Jessie Danielson, a Democrat, even made their way into the crowd on the Capitol’s west steps.

“This is a very unusual, amazing show of strength,” Rep. Danielson said. “It’s directed out of our building, so we should pay attention to it and listen to them.”

Most teachers who were at the rally agree – they won’t stop speaking until they receive more funding more schools.