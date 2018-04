Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A Big Denver Broncos fan was able to announce the team's first round draft pick to the world Thursday night.

It was a great moment for 17-year-old Austin Denton who did the job flawlessly. It was also a moment to educate everyone about a special hospital that FOX31 is proud to support every year.

Watch the video for more about the teenager, the cause and the celebration.