Broncos bolster offense with SMU receiver Courtland Sutton, Oregon RB Royce Freeman

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos turned their attention to bolstering their anemic offense Friday when general manager John Elway selected SMU wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the second round of the NFL draft.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Sutton will give Case Keenum another big, physical red-zone target to go with receiver Demaryius Thomas and second-year tight end Jake Butt, who missed his rookie year while recovering from knee surgery.

Recruited out of high school as a safety, Sutton was moved to wide receiver by former Mustangs head coach June Jones, who saw his ball skills and figured he’d be more productive on offense.

In the 3rd round, the Broncos selected Royce Freeman, running back from Oregon. That was the 71st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Freeman is Oregon’s all-time leading rusher.

The Broncos, who grabbed pass rusher Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in the first round, have one more pick Friday night in the third round.