“Back to Denver I go” Bradley Chubb shares throwback to 2011 visit

DENVER — The Broncos’ first-round draft pick is excited about his upcoming move to Denver. It won’t be his first time the Mile High City.

On Friday morning, he posted a picture on his Twitter account from a visit to the Colorado Capitol in 2011.

“One Mile Above Sea Level” I guess 2011 me was telling me something 😂. Back to Denver I go🚀 pic.twitter.com/77mP92J6E4 — Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 27, 2018

In the photo, Chubb is sitting near the step leading to the Capitol indicating its elevation at 5,280 feet above sea level.

Chubb was the top choice for the Broncos during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday.

The defensive end from North Carolina State was viewed as the best pass rusher in the draft.

Chubb marks Denver’s highest draft pick since John Elway selected Von Miller as the second overall choice in 2011.