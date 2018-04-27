× 2 cases reported in Colorado related to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

ATLANTA — Colorado now has two cases linked to the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently 98 cases in 22 states linked to this outbreak. Forty-six people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC says do not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. The outbreak has been traced to that area, but the exact source hasn’t been pinpointed. Product labels often do not identify growing regions.

The advice from the CDC includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce.

Signs and symptoms

The CDC says people usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after swallowing the germ.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea that can be bloody, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting

Most people recover within one week

Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening

