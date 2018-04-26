Wyoming sees results by funding education better than Colorado, other states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming and Colorado are two states that share a border, a passion for the Wild West and a love for the great outdoors. But when it comes to school funding, they couldn’t be further apart.

Colorado teachers are walking out of their classrooms and protesting for more school funding, better salaries and protection of their pensions.

Wyoming teachers, on the other hand, are some of the best paid in the country and not even considering a walkout.

Colorado spent $9,292 per pupil – below the national average – in 2015, according to the federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics. Wyoming spent $16,047, well above the national average.

So, the FOX31 Problem Solvers went to Wyoming this week to learn why the Cowboy State spends so much more than the Centennial State and see what it means for schools.

Why Wyoming spends significantly more on schools than Colorado

One may think it’s hard to understand why Wyoming spends significantly more money on students than Colorado.

But the reason is simple.

Wyoming has to, because of a school funding lawsuit and a ruling by the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The Court has ruled Wyoming has a constitutional responsibility to fund all schools adequately and equitably.

“It’s the first budget item that we work,” State Sen. Chris Rothfuss told the FOX31 Problem Solvers. “The Court in fact has said, ‘you will fully fund education. Anything else you do after that, it’s up to you. But you will fully fund education.’”

This year Wyoming is spending about $1.6 billion on schools.

“I really do think you get what you pay for,” State Sen. Rothfuss said. “And if you want an exceptional education system, you have to fund it accordingly.”

But Wyoming’s exceptional school funding comes at a cost, especially now that there’s a downturn in the energy sector of the economy.

Schools have faced small cuts and most districts have prevented them from affecting the classroom.

Instead, Wyoming has drastically cut other budgets, including roads and transportation, social services and drug rehabilitation and prevention programs.

“That’s one of those very naive cuts that’s going to come back and haunt us,” State Sen. Rothfuss told FOX31.

What more classroom spending delivers

Wyoming’s dedication to education is no more apparent than at Laramie High School.

The 300,000 square foot state-of-the-art high school has been open for two years and is the pride of the small city of about 32,000 residents.

The high school cost nearly $88 million. The state paid $63 million for the building and the basics, while the city’s voters agreed to a tax hike to fund another $25 million for extras, including a swimming and diving complex.

“It’s very comparable to many small colleges. It’s comparable to many big colleges, too. We’re fortunate to have it,” said the school’s physical education teacher and swimming coach, Tom Hudson.

He’s won 13 state swimming titles in 26 years and – like many Wyoming teachers – could’ve left for a better job in a bigger city.

“I probably could’ve along the way,” Hudson said. “But I’ve chosen to stay here.”

One reason is money.

Because the state gives schools so much money, districts can offer some of the best teacher salaries in the country.

"School funding makes a difference," Hudson said. "Money doesn’t solve all your problems, but it does make teachers happier, have a livable wage ... makes you want to stay. And that’s important to people."

On average, teachers in Wyoming make nearly $60,000 per year – that’s more than neighboring states including Colorado, where teachers make an average of about $52,000.

This helps Wyoming recruit and retain some of the most talented teachers in the country.

“I don’t want to say luxury, but I guess I’ll say that,” said Albany County (Laramie) School District #1 Superintendent Dr. Jubal Yennie. “We’ve been fortunate that we can recruit very high quality teachers.”

Dr. Yennie believes that it’s because of those teachers that Wyoming schools have success in the classroom.

In just the last month, the National Assessment of Educational Progress or NAEP scores, were released. They’re also known as the Nation's Report Card.

Colorado’s scores were just about average.

Wyoming’s scores were much better. They were far above average in all areas and led the nation in fourth grade math scores.

“Not just in the top, but leading the nation in fourth grade math and in the top in other areas,” reiterated Dr. Yennie. “We must be doing something right.”

Wyoming students and parents agree and understand how fortunate they are.

“We have the best teachers and the best schools in Wyoming,” said Albany School Board member and parent, Tammy Schroeder.

Her daughter, Heidi Schroeder agrees.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked her if she thought she’d get the same quality of education without talented and experienced teachers.

“No, I don’t think so,” Heidi Schroeder said. “I think I do know what it feels like to not be challenged as much. You don’t put as much effort into things. But when teachers push you, they push your limits and you’re able to do better and challenge yourself.”

Beyond teachers, many of Wyoming’s schools have also been able to afford to keep para-professionals, nurses, librarians and more.

When the Problem Solvers asked Dr. Yennie if education is something that follows the motto of, “You get what you pay for,” here’s how he responded:

“Yes, I believe so. I’ll help the folks out in Colorado if that’ll help. Yes, we definitely have the results in Wyoming.”