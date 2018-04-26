We ask when should kids begin using public restroom alone after girl sexually assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When should a child be allowed to begin using a restroom alone?

It's a question that a lot of viewers were asking after a child was sexually assaulted in a store restroom.

"It’s too dangerous," said one woman.

Another said "check the stall."

Investigators arrested a 20-year-old man for crawling into a stall and assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Centennial on Sunday.

Dr. Antonia Chiesa is a member of the child protection team at Kempe Foundation in Aurora.

For answers, we went to Dr. Chiesa who said, knowing when a child is old enough to alone, is a tough question.

Dr. Chiesa added, "You know I wish I could say there was a number where its OK. Really so much depends on the child in terms of their independence. Their confidence. Your confidence in that they are going to feel in that situation and know what to do if something goes awry."

Kids she says need to know when to say no aggressively ... so they can escape potential danger behind closed doors.

Dr. Chiesa says it’s important to keep in mind -- most kids are abused, not by strangers, but by someone they know and trust.

The Kempe Foundation offers parents a lot of tips on how to deal with these topics.

You can find more info on empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse at this link.

