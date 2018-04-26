Sunshine for the weekend: A big warm up with highs near 80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The last three Fridays in metro Denver have been chilly, rainy & snowy. We finally get to enjoy a sunny & warm Friday followed by an even warmer weekend!

Your Friday in Denver and along the Front Range will be mostly sunny with light winds and highs reaching the low 70s. We should be in the mid 60s at this time of year. So, it will be an above normal day for temperatures.

On Saturday we will have a few more clouds around in the afternoon along with one or two rain showers and some thunder. However, we will still be warm with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s. You should expect some gusty wind at times with those few passing showers.

We reach our warmest day on Sunday with plenty of sunshine to enjoy and highs in metro Denver topping in the upper 70s to 80 degrees! By the way, the record high in Denver on Sunday is 83 set in 1948. I don't think we get that warm, but we'll be close.

So, enjoy some dry and warm days because we are forecasting soggy Spring showers to return late on Tuesday into Wednesday and last through early Thursday...and some snow is also possible with those showers.

