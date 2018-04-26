Visiting Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE — Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in southwest Colorado has so much to offer, you’ll find yourself lost in its diverse beauty.

The park has some of the craggiest spires, oldest rock and steepest cliffs in North America, according to the National Parks Service.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison is about a 4.5 hour drive from Denver. It’s situated between Montrose and Gunnison.

Some of the dark gray stone in the canyon are so tall, they rise more than 2,700 feet above the Gunnison River. That’s more than double the height of the Empire State Building.

Overall, the park has more than 30,700 acres to explore.

