Today’s Deal: Half Price Tickets to The Bacon and Beer Classic!

Description:
Get a General Admission ticket to The Bacon & Beer Classic for only $35! General Admission gives you access to:
- Party on the field at Mile High Stadium
- Indulge in 3 hours of unlimited bacon dishes and craft beer
- Enjoy live music and games
- Sample with a commemorative glass
These tickets are for Saturday, May 12th from 7PM-10PM.
Details:
Tickets will be mailed in 5-7 business days.
About Bacon & Beer Classic
Party on the field at Sports Authority Field at Mile High and indulge in unlimited bacon and craft beer. Sample 80+ beers from regional breweries, eat 30+ bacon-infused dishes from local chefs, play giant Jenga, battle it out on the bungee run, compete in the Hormel® bacon eating contest and more.
Bacon & Beer Classic
Address:
1701 Bryant St.
Denver, CO, 80204, US