Tennyson Street Field Day Rumpus @ Call to Arms Brewing

Introducing Call to Arms Brewing’s first ever Tennyson Street Field Day Rumpus! Inspired by the nostalgia of the most cherished days of our grade school careers, this event is bound to bring a dose of old-fashioned fun, camaraderie, and friendly competition to the party.

From 2 – 4pm, come watch as a team of Pro Brewers vs. a team of Pro Drinkers compete in a variety of industry-inspired field day events, such as beach ball dodge ball, goofy-ass relay races, and more! Both teams are FULL, but come watch…you will not be disappointed.

http://calltoarmsbrewing.com/