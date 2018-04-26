Teachers rally at Capitol but will lawmakers listen?

DENVER — Thousands of Colorado educators rallied at the Colorado State Capitol Thursday – protesting teacher pay, education funding and asking for protections for their pensions.

Douglas and Jefferson County Schools represented most of the teachers in attendance.

Day one of two. Over ten thousand Colorado teachers expected over the next two days at the State Capitol. Teachers upset over pay, funding, and possible pension reform #coleg #copolitics #kdvr #kwgn pic.twitter.com/NNldoEjpNZ — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 26, 2018

For most of the morning, teachers marched around the Capitol — at one one point completely encompassing the building.

Heidi Guyer, a teacher with Douglas County Schools, likely the one best dressed — wearing a skirt of receipts for which she will never be reimbursed.

“I feel embarrassed having to ask my students to bring in Kleenex so I go to Costco and bring in boxes and boxes of Kleenex,” Guyer said.

Vicki Macatie, a teacher of 30 years, said today was a long time coming.

“We spend a lot more than 40 hours a week working and we don’t get paid for it. Our kids need money in the schools. We’ve been underfunded for nine years,” Macatie said.

While there is no question lawmakers heard the teachers’ cheers Thursday will they actually listen to them?

“I do not believe we have at all underfunded education,” Republican State Senator Kevin Lundberg said.

Lundberg and State Senator Owen Hill held a press briefing Thursday to explain what the state has funded for education in recent years.

Now: @owenjhill explaining how education funding has increased 35 percent since 2012. Currently it’s earmarked at 7.1 Billion for this year – or $8,137 per student #coleg #copolitics #teacherwalkout pic.twitter.com/LtwNofqlrw — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 26, 2018

According to Senate Republicans the state has increased education funding from $5 billion in 2012 to over $7 billion in the 2018-2019 school year. That equates to over $8,000 per pupil with the average classroom receiving over $270,000 in funds.

“$273,000 per classroom per year and the question we got to be asking is where is this money going,” Hill said.

After marching, many teachers headed inside to lobby lawmakers personally before finishing the day with a rally on the West steps of the Capitol.