× Take Steps Denver

Who: Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation

What: Take Steps

When: Saturday, May 19th – Check-in and festival start at 9am, walk begins at 10am

Where: Coors Field (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to partner with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation to support this year’s Take Steps walk. Join us Saturday, May 19th for an inspiring morning of support for a worthy cause.

By joining Take Steps, you will become part of the IBD community, who not only provide support to each other but who, together, are actively raising money to support the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and their research into better treatments and ultimately cures for IBD.

Take Steps helps support research that helps those living with Crohn’s and Colitis like this year’s Denver Take Steps Hero Regan Brooks. Regan was diagnosed at 18 years old and participated in her first Take Steps walk last May and has rallied support ever since for the fight against Crohn’s and Colitis. See the rest of Regan’s story below.

For more information and to register for the Take Steps walk, click here.