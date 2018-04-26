Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after colliding with a vehicle, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 8:25 p.m. at East Iliff Avenue and South Naples Way, police said.

Officers and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Excessive speed is a possible factor in the crash, police said.

The name, age and gender of the motorcyclist was not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.