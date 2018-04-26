More than 250,000 fans expected to attend 2018 NFL Draft in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The NFL Draft is more than just a time when team's pick their future players - it's an event for fans.

At the 2018 NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas the NFL is anticipating more than 250,000 fans from around the country to attend the NFL Draft Experience over the next three days.

The fan zone, which is located outside of AT&T Stadium, is the size of 26 football fields, according to the NFL and features "interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, free player autograph sessions and more."

The draft is expected to generate $94 million for the Dallas/Arlington economy.

Denver is one of five finalists to host the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020.

So what would it take to host the draft? FOX31 and Channel 2 talked to the Dallas Sports Commission about their experience making the pitch to the NFL and bringing it all together.

"It's a lot of collaborations," said Monica Paul the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission. "First off the Cowboys organization, AT&T Stadium. You gotta have the venues, you need a strong volunteer core, transportation is another key we focus on when we host major events."

"I think they need a city that really wants it and embraces hosting major events," Paul said.

They said the planning process began more than two years ago.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked the commission if they think Denver has what it takes to host the NFL Draft and they said "absolutely."

