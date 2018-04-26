× Federal Heights family’s home destroyed in fire

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A family in Federal Heights lost everything in a fire last week that sent one woman to a hospital. The FOX31 Problem Solvers are now putting out a call to help the family.

With no insurance on their mobile home, the Davis family isn’t sure what’s next for them. They are staying in a small Red Cross-funded hotel room in Arvada. Brea Davis, her mom Angela, and baby Natalia have been taking life one day at a time for the past week.

“I opened the door and that’s when I noticed [the fire],” Brea told FOX31.

The cause of the fast-moving fire hasn’t been determined, according to firefighters. Brea said she thought the fire was small enough to put out herself when she first noticed flames on her porch.

“I went and I grabbed my mom,” she said. “By the time I went and grabbed her and came back … it was already double in size.”

Angela, now out of the hospital, was burned on her neck and hands. She also suffered severe smoke inhalation.

“I kind of got stuck in a loop,” Angela said. “I kind of panicked.”

The three were able to escape through a window. They are thankful to be alive, but they are struggling to get by with limited help from the Red Cross.

Donations for the family are being accepted at this Go Fund Me account