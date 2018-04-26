Endangered woman reported missing from Park Hill neighborhood

DENVER — An endangered woman was reported from the Park Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Elizabeth Caquelyn, 58, was last seen in the area of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Birch Street about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

She’s described as white, 5-foot-4 and 92 pounds with blond hair.

Caquelyn was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and black jeans. She walks with a cane and wears an eye patch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000.