× Denver Mini Derby

Denver Mini Derby will take place Saturday May 5th at Stanley Marketplace. It’s a Kentucky Derby viewing party with a twist – mini horses! The event will also have corgi races, an open bar, barbecue, best dressed contests, and the best mint juleps outside of Kentucky. Denver Mini Derby proudly supports local non-profits Equine 808, a horse rescue, and Minds Matter of Denver, an organization that mentors low-income high school students and helps get them into college with scholarships.

What: Denver Mini Derby

When (day and time): May 5th 1-6pm

Where: Stanley Marketplace

Cost: currently $99 GA $159 VIP but by May 1st, the prices will likely be higher.