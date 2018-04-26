Live: Broncos in the NFL Draft 📺 Draft live on FOX31 🏈 Companion coverage live online
Denver Broncos take DE Bradley Chubb in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Posted 6:43 pm, April 26, 2018

DENVER — The Denver Broncos selected Bradley Chubb, defensive end from North Carolina State with the 5th overall draft choice in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft Thursday night. Chubb was seen as the best pass rusher in the draft.

Chubb will bolster a defense that already has one star in linebacker Von Miller. Denver ranked third in overall defense last season, but GM John Elway couldn’t pass on a game-changing end.

Bradley Chubb

  • Age: 21
  • Height: 6’4”
  • Weight: 269 lbs.
  • Hometown: Marietta, Georgia