Cold front to bring slight chance of rain, then much warmer for weekend

DENVER -- There will be a slight glitch in the weather system on Thursday morning with a minor cold front dropping south along the Front Range.

There will be gusty north winds of 15-40 mph, partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of a rain or snow shower for the morning commute.

As the front moves out, it turns drier, sunnier and less windy in the afternoon with highs reaching about 57.

The mountains west of the Continental Divide will remain unaffected by the front, with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.

There will be gusty winds on the Divide at 20-50 mph in the morning before they relax.

There will be sunshine on Friday and Saturday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with highs ranging from 72 to 80 degrees.

There will be sunshine on Sunday and Monday with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon rain shower. Highs will reach about 80 degrees on Sunday and 74 degrees on Monday.

A potentially stronger and wetter storm system arrives Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Denver and the Front Range.

