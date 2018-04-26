Centennial man found guilty of murdering wife

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man who shot and killed his wife will spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury found Yury Sudakov, 44, guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Svetlana Igolkin, 40, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff.

The couple was estranged, but lived in separate bedrooms in their Centennial home.

“The two argued over money as well as relationships with other people,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

On the morning of Feb. 18, 2017, Sudakov was arguing with Igolkin about finances. When she refused to give him money, Sudakov got a handgun from the garage. He then went to Igolkin’s bedroom, where she was watching a movie alongside the couple’s sleeping 13-year-old son. Sudakov shot Igolkin four times in the head at close range.

Sudakov then shot himself once in the chest and threw the gun into the yard.

The son hid in the closet immediately after his mother was shot. Once his father left, he called 911. When officers arrived at the home, they found Igolkin’s son at her side holding her hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sudakov was arrested after spending three days in the hospital.

“We are thankful for the jury’s verdict and that they saw through the defendant’s excuses for murdering Svetlana Igolkin in cold blood,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristina Hayden, who prosecuted the case along with Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacob Edson.

Sudakov is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11. He will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.