Boulder Daily Camera editor who posted editorial on blog without permission fired

BOULDER, Colo. — An editor at the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder who published a critical editorial about the newspaper’s hedge fund owners without the publisher’s permission has been fired.

Dave Krieger tweeted Wednesday night that he was fired earlier in the day, though he didn’t say why.

Yes, I can confirm that I was fired today by @dailycamera. Actually, the verb the publisher used was "terminated." As a euphemism for fired, it's actually way worse. I'd much rather be fired than terminated. Thankfully, that's what happened. 1/2 — Dave Krieger (@DaveKrieger) April 26, 2018

I'll have more to say about it, I'm sure, but right now I'm going to have a cocktail. 2/2 — Dave Krieger (@DaveKrieger) April 26, 2018

Krieger, a former sports columnist at the defunct Rocky Mountain News, posted the piece on a blog on April 14 after he said the newspaper’s publisher rejected it.

The publisher of the Daily Camera spiked my Sunday editorial, so I elected to publish it on another platform:https://t.co/GBG3skl3Qh via @wordpressdotcom — Dave Krieger (@DaveKrieger) April 14, 2018

It criticized cuts made by Alden Global Capital . Alden owns a controlling interest in Digital First Media, which owns numerous newspapers including the Denver Post and the Daily Camera.

The Post recently published an editorial headlined “As vultures circle, The Denver Post must be saved,” calling for the paper to be sold.

Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett didn’t inform the newspaper’s editor or owners of his intentions.