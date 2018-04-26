Bill Cosby lashes out at prosecutor in expletive-laden tirade after guilty verdicts

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby lashed out at prosecutors after a jury convicted him of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday.

Cosby stood up and erupted after jurors left the courtroom.

He used an expletive to refer to District Attorney Kevin Steele, who was arguing to revoke Cosby’s bail.

Cosby shouted, “I’m sick of him!”

There are several reports saying that Steele told the judge that he felt Cosby was a flight risk.

When Judge Steven O’Neill asked to where, Steele responded, “To any place. He has a plane.”

Cosby then reportedly screamed, “He doesn’t have a plane you a**hole.”

The judge ruled Cosby will remain free pending sentencing, but he must remain in Pennsylvania.

Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman 14 years ago.

The 80-year-old entertainer stared straight ahead as the verdict was read. His chief accuser, Andrea Constand, remained stoic.

Shrieks erupted in the courtroom and some of his other accusers whimpered and cried.

O’Neill told the panel of seven men and five women that it was “an extraordinarily difficult case.”

He said the jurors “sacrificed in the service of justice.”