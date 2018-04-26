Adam Densmore found guilty of first-degree murder in death, dismemberment of ex-girlfriend Ashley Mead

BOULDER, Colo. — A jury convicted Adam Densmore of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the killing and dismembering of his ex-girlfriend last year.

Densmore, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead in February 2017.

Jurors began deliberating at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The guilty verdict on first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence for Densmore. Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda set May 25 for sentencing for the other three counts.

The prosecution claimed Densmore killed Mead in their Boulder apartment, put her body in his car and then drove to his parents’ house in Louisiana.

There, he allegedly cut up her body and then threw it in a dumpster in Oklahoma.

Prosecutors said Densmore was upset over fears Mead was about to leave him and take the child they had together with her.

Attorneys for Densmore had argued prosecutors have not answered vital questions in the case and did not prove when or how Mead died.

LaBuda told the jurors that they could consider the lesser charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide if they felt prosecutors did not prove the first-degree murder charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mead was reported missing on Feb. 12, 2017, along with her 1-year-old daughter, Winter Daisy Mead. The girl was found with Densmore near Tulsa, Oklahoma, three days later.

Partial remains believed to be Mead’s were found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on Feb. 15, 2017, but a positive identification wasn’t made until April 3, 2017.

Densmore and Mead moved to Boulder from Louisiana and shared custody of the girl.