A trip to the Great Sand Dunes National Park

SAN LUIS VALLEY — The Great Sand Dunes National Park is a hidden treasure in Colorado’s San Luis Valley.

Nestled up against the Sangre de Cristo mountains, The Great Sand Dunes National Park was established in 2004.

“Great Sand Dunes is home to the tallest sand dunes in North America,” said Katherine Faz, Public Information Officer for The Great Sand Dunes. “Where they can range from 650 feet to 750 feet”.

The park itself is a little more than 149,000 acres in size.

“We have such a diverse array of resources and recreational opportunities that make it the perfect opportunity during National Parks Week for visitors to come explore,” said Faz.

For more activities at the park, click here. To learn more about its history, click here.