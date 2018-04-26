17-year-old aspiring sports journalist, St. Jude patient to announce Broncos draft pick

DALLAS — When the Broncos make their first-round choice as the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday, an aspiring sports journalist and St. Jude patient will announce the team’s decision. Austin Denton, 17, a Broncos fan from Albuquerque, N.M., told the NFL Network he is “ecstatic” about the opportunity.

“I’m just really excited about getting out there to Dallas and just being around everybody out there,” he told NFL GameDay’s Andrew Siciliano.

Austin, a high school junior, has been in remission from a rare from of cancer called oligoastrocytoma since 2007.

“He is a massive Broncos fan,” Siciliano said while introducing Denton.

The @Broncos will select 5th in the 2018 NFL Draft! Austin will be announcing the pick, but first, we had to get him in studio with @AndrewSiciliano to ask about his journalism career and what he expects come Day 1 of the draft. 📺: Up To The Minute pic.twitter.com/7wvi9CaQj7 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) April 18, 2018

When Denton joins NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage, it will not be his first time in the limelight. In 2016, he spoke to players and coaches at Super Bowl 50, when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. He got to speak with Peyton Manning, among others.

“I credit that as my start in sports broadcasting and starting to get in the field of sports journalism,” said Denton. “I can’t thank St. Jude enough for yet another great opportunity that they’ve provided to me.”

Denton currently works for sports radio station KQTM in Albuqueque. He also writes about sports in his school newspaper.

Denton said while he wants to pursue a career in sports journalism, he is unsure if he wants to be a play-by-play broadcaster or a sports writer.

When asked who he thinks the Broncos will choose as their first pick, Denton believes it’s likely a toss-up between Baker Mayfield and Bradley Chubb.