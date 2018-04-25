Wildland Fire Foundation thanks Coors for donations with statue

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Coors Brewery is home to a new statue honoring firefighters and thanking the beer company for its support.

The Wildland Fire Foundation donated the statue. For the last four years, Coors has donated 25 cents from each case of Coors Banquet sold in western states during the summer to the foundation. It is part of the company’s “Protect Our West” program.

The WFF is a non-profit organization that provides emergency support to families of firefighters killed or seriously hurt in the line of duty, according to a release from MillerCoors. It was started following the 1994 Storm King Mountain Fire in Glenwood Springs.

Since the beginning of the “Protect Our West” initiative, the company has donated more than $1 million to the WFF.

MillerCoors said Colorado will be included in the western states that are part of the program beginning this summer.