× What to do with the kids on that extra day off

DENVER — With teacher rallies at the capitol Thursday and Friday, many districts have canceled school, and thousands of families are trying to figure out what to do with their kids. “I know people are trying to decide is Mom taking off? Is Dad taking off?” said Jennifer Neeley, an Aurora parent.

Kids Town drop-in daycare in Parker is prepared. “I’m expecting calls anywhere from tonight all the way up until Friday for people that are in desperate need of childcare,” said Melinda Sheehan, VP of operations for Kids Town.

Parents can drop their kids off for up to six hours as long as they fill out paperwork and have immunization records. The cost is around $10 per hour and there are five locations around the Denver metro area.

But if parents have the day off, Spider Monkey in Aurora is expecting big crowds. The extreme trampoline park is bringing in extra staff. “We have a ninja obstacle course, a zipline, dodge ball, basketball–definitely an option for parents to bring their kids in and have fun while school is out,” said Spider Monkey GM Lisa Millar.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science will be open and the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit is an option. Limited tickets are available.

Plus Avengers: Infinity war opens this weekend and is rated PG.

Of course, timing is everything. Thursday is Bring Your Child To Work Day, and that could be an option for some parents, but the trampoline park sounds more fun!