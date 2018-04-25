× Unique 2 Colorado Products

Kure Ginger Beer: Unfiltered, non-alcoholic ginger beer made in Loveland, Colorado with cane sugar and real ginger juice. Tastes great over ice or mixed into your favorite cocktail. Invert & Enjoy!

Dry Land Distillers is a craft distillery in the heart of downtown Longmont that produces unique spirits influenced and inspired by Colorado’s landscapes. Their focus is heirloom wheat whiskey, prickly pear spirits, spruce gin, and other spirits that represent the authentic flavors of the American West. Their production and tasting room are located in a historic building in downtown Longmont at 471 Main Street that will also be home to a restaurant, coffee shop and entertainment venue. Dry Land Distillers tasting room will be open in June 2018. Private tours, tastings and cocktail classes will also be available. For more information call: (720) 600-4945 or visit: www.drylanddistillers.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/drylanddistillers/ and Instagram @drylanddistillers.

Sweet Dream in a Bag is a Public Charity that gifts children living in poverty with new bedding packages consisting of a twin comforter, sheet set, fleece blanket, pillow, stuffed toy, tooth brush and tooth paste, a hand-made wooden toy and a stuffed toy. Volunteers pack the Sweet Dream Bags the third Saturday of every month. Many times a month Gifting Events are held and Volunteers help children choose their new Sweet Dream Bags and then sit with them to read their Personalized book about how “Awesome” they are!