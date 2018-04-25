Teachers walkout Thursday and Friday: Pay & benefits big issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of teachers are expected to walkout and rally at the Capitol both Thursday and Friday.

While the protests are to try and address a number of issues, one of the biggest talking points the teachers will have is about teacher pay.

There's a wide variety of salaries across Colorado. If you work in a smaller district like Weld, teachers there on average make $44,672. While Cherry Creek teachers on average make $71,711.

Because the numbers vary, it's hard to put teacher pay in Colorado into one category.

“It is significantly below the national average, and impacting the educator shortage here in Colorado," Kerrie Dallman with the Colorado Education Association said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 compiled a list of the average teacher salaries throughout the state. Some teachers, like in Lake County, make on average $40,508 a year.

Teachers in Denver, on average, make $50, 757. You can find the full list of average salaries here.

“Most educators will tell you that their day doesn’t just begin and end with the school bell,” Dallman said.

Dallman says most of the teachers she knows spend extra hours after school to plan and grade.

“You have teachers who are working well beyond 40 hours a week,” Dallman said.

To try and figure out a teachers hourly pay, we did the math. If teachers work about 12 hours a day for 187 days or 9/10 months, that means they work about 2,244 hours.

If you divide the hours by a $57,154 a year, the average Jefferson County salary, teachers there are making $25.46 an hour.

If you use a Lake County average salary at $40,508, that comes to $18.05 an hour.

It is worth noting teachers get about 9 to 10 weeks off during the summer, depending on the district. They also get another 2 to 3 weeks off during the school year for Winter Break, Spring Break, and other holidays.

Lots of educators will also tell you they use most of their off days for conferences and furthering their education.