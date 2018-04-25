Suspected burglar killed in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man suspected to be a burglar was shot and killed by an officer on Wednesday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Officers were called to a printing business in the 1000 block of 19th Street on the west side of the site about 6:15 a.m. on reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived, a man the business owner identified as the burglar ran off.

Officers took off after the man and at least one shot was fired during the pursuit, police said. The shot hit the man. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

