Slight cool down Thursday with morning showers

It will be a quiet and calm evening on the Front Range with clear skies and mild temperatures. A weak cold front moves in tomorrow cooling temperatures to the 50s with a chance for morning rain and snow showers.

Denver will start out Thursday in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Showers will most likely be rain or a rain/snow mix in metro Denver with snow showers possible in the foothills, mountains, and along the Palmer Divide.

Showers will be light and will have very minimal accumulation where snow is falling. A few wet roads are possible for the Thursday morning drive. By midday Thursday, showers will end and skies will begin to clear. Afternoon high temperatures will reach 57 in Denver with dry conditions for the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be a great day to spend time outside with high temperatures in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Saturday with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. Sunday will be dry with potential to hit our first 80 degrees of 2018.

Our next storm system will move in late Tuesday through Wednesday next week bringing rain and snow to Colorado.

