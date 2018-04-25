Rescue underway at Gaylord hotel project near DIA

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver and Aurora Fire Departments are working on a rescue at the Gaylord hotel project on Wednesday.

Denver Fire describes it as a “confined space rescue,” according to a tweet from the department.

DFD assisting @AuroraFireDpt with a confined space rescue at the Gaylord Hotel 64th & Tower. AFD in command. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 25, 2018

DFD told FOX31 the injured person is not in critical condition.

Technical Rescue 6700 N Gaylord Rockies Blvd, Construction accident 1 patient, Media staging 64th ave at construction gate, @Denver_Fire assisting. #AuroraFire pic.twitter.com/HDBV6ZuVMD — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 25, 2018

The Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center is one of the largest construction projects in Colorado. It is located just southwest of Denver International Airport.

The hotel is scheduled to open in December of this year, according to its website. It will feature more than 1,500 guest rooms and 485,000 sq. ft. of meeting and convention space.