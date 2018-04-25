Rescue underway at Gaylord hotel project near DIA

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver and Aurora Fire Departments are working on a rescue at the Gaylord hotel project on Wednesday.
Denver Fire describes it as a “confined space rescue,” according to a tweet from the department.
DFD told FOX31 the injured person is not in critical condition.
The Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center is one of the largest construction projects in Colorado. It is located just southwest of Denver International Airport.
The hotel is scheduled to open in December of this year, according to its website. It will feature more than 1,500 guest rooms and 485,000 sq. ft. of meeting and convention space.
39.816209 -104.749484