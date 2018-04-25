Rainbow crosswalks planned for South Broadway to support LGBT community

DENVER — Drivers and pedestrians on South Broadway could soon notice a colorful addition to one intersection.

A number of community members are planning to install rainbow-colored crosswalks on the road at its intersection with West Irvington Place.

According to the project’s website, the crosswalks will be “a ​visual demonstration of the neighborhood’s spirit of inclusiveness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The project is being organized by Buffalo Exchange Colorado, the Baker Broadway Merchant Association and Denver City Council Member Jolon Clark.

They are hoping to raise $25,000 for the project; they have received just over $22,000 so far. Organizers are hoping to have the crosswalks complete by Denver PrideFest in June.

It will not be funded by taxpayers.

The crosswalks will be painted with a thermoplastic material. Those planning the project said unlike regular paint, the thermoplastic “will be able to withstand the daily wear and tear of Broadway traffic.”

There are already similar crosswalks in a number of American cities, including Atlanta and West Hollywood, California.

