Rabies alert issued after Colorado puppy bought through Craigslist dies

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment issued a rabies exposure alert Wednesday. It said a puppy purchased on Craigslist earlier this month died from the rabies virus.

The puppy, a red Miniature Pinscher mix, was bought on April 12. The buyers picked it up in Penrose, about halfway between Pueblo and Cañon City.

“Public Health needs help to find where this puppy came from to protect people from a chance of getting sick or dying from rabies,” the department said. It is investigating the case alongside the same departments in Fremont and El Paso Counties.

Anyone who has more information about the puppy or who might have sold it is asked to contact the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment immediately. They can be reached at 719-583-4307.

According to the department, rabies is 99.9 percent fatal.