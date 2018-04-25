× Project Angel Heart’s Dine Out for Life

More than 230 Denver and Boulder-area restaurants and breweries are expected to raise over $300,000 for Project Angel Heart’s Dine Out For Life in this one day event – the largest Dining Out For Life event in the country. Participating restaurants will donate 25 percent of sales to support Project Angel Heart, a Colorado-based organization that prepares and delivers medically tailors meals to people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease and other life-threatening illnesses.

The Bindery is one of 240 area restaurants participating in Dining Out For Life and is donating 25 percent of food and bar sales on April 26