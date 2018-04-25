More school districts cancel classes ahead of planned teacher walkouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two more school districts have announced they will cancel classes later this week as thousands of teachers plan to walk off the job.

The Lake County School District and Weld County School District RE-5J have joined more than a dozen school districts in the state -- including the 10 largest -- to cancel classes on Thursday or Friday for the teacher protests.

It's estimated more than 10,000 teachers will be at the state Capitol to fight for better pay, more resources and better retirement plans.

The vice president of the Colorado Educator Association said a lot of the districts and educators started seeing things unfolding in the legislature not just in Colorado but across the country and decided now was the time to come together.

"It certainly is about funding our schools and ensuring our students have the resources they need," Amie Baca-Oehlert said.

"But it is also about ensuring we can attract, retain and keep quality educators in the system.

"So it absolutely is about funding. For a decade, we've underfunded our schools to the tune of $6.6 billion. This year alone, it is $882 million that we are underfunding our schools.

"So certainly we will hear educators speak about what that means and what that looks like for their students in their classrooms."

The rally at the Capitol is schedule to begin at 1 p.m. Friday.