Police shoot and kill one suspect on Colfax in Denver, 2nd suspect injured

DENVER — Denver police said officers shot and killed one suspect and another suspect went to a hospital with injuries in a confrontation on East Colfax Avenue at Quebec Street Wednesday evening.

Police said no officers were injured.

Colfax was closed in both directions. Quebec was also closed. Drivers in that part of Denver were told to find alternate routes.

Police said the second suspect appeared to have minor injuries.

