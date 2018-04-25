× Made in Colorado gear

The Wright is a program and Award Night event happening May 1-3 in Golden, Colo. that recognizes these gritty, hard-working men and women who make skis and snowboards, design bikes, distill craft whiskey and help to invent new trends like pack-rafting. Governor John Hickenlooper will be on hand at Award Night to recognize and celebrate these 12 outdoor-inspired entrepreneurs and recognize the impact – that Colorado consumers spend $28 billion annually on outdoor recreation. The Wright will recognize 12 companies on May 3 during their Award Night. Chuck Sullivan from The Wright team brought some of the gear and products here today. At Award Night, you can see/sample the gear firsthand at the Product Gallery before the kickoff of the main event with the film premieres and the awarding of the 2018 Winner and a $5,000 prize

The Wright also will be offering a FREE three-day program – industry summit – with talks, panel discussions and events May 1-3, in its new home of Golden, Colo. The outdoor industry is BIG business. Recent studies have shown that it’s 2 percent of the overall GDP, which is larger than oil and mining. Rocky Mountain entrepreneurs and innovators are a unique breed who have a far-reaching impact on our culture and the economic vitality of our communities. Some of these companies based in small mountain towns become a key economic driver, creating jobs and opportunities

