Fate of Adam Densmore, accused of killing and dismembering ex-girlfriend, in hands of jury

BOULDER, Colo. -- The fate of a Boulder man accused of brutally killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend is in the hands of a jury.

Deliberations are set to begin Wednesday morning in the case of Adam Densmore.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead in February 2017.

The prosecution claims Densmore, 33, killed Mead in their Boulder apartment, put her body in his car and then drove to his parents' house in Louisiana.

There, he allegedly cut up her body and then threw it in a dumpster in Oklahoma.

Prosecutors said Densmore was upset over fears Mead was about to leave him and take the child they had together with her.

Attorneys for Densmore argue prosecutors have not answered vital questions in the case and did not prove when or how Mead died.

Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda instructed the jurors that they can consider the lesser charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide if they feel prosecutors did not prove the first-degree murder charge beyond a reasonable doubt.