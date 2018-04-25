× Family still seeks justice 1 year after road rage killing of father of 2

GREELEY, Colo. — An emotional vigil was held in Greeley Wednesday night to mark the one year anniversary of the death of a father of two young children. He was shot in a road rage incident.

No one has been arrested for killing Alberto Ruiz Jr.

His family wants justice.

Members of the community joined them to remember the man who was killed.

Police say he was shot before his car crashed into a concrete wall on West 29th Street.

Witnesses saw a small pickup truck, described as a tan or gold Chevrolet, speeding away from the scene.

Greeley police ask anyone with information to contact them.