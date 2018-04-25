× Evans man convicted of 19 counts related to child sexual assault

GREELEY, Colo. — An Evans man was convicted Tuesday on 19 charges of sexually assaulting a northern Colorado girl and exploiting several other underage females, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.

Zachary Myers, 23, was arrested in March 2016 after police found child pornography on his cellphone.

Officers also found what prosecutors described as manipulative conversations between Myers and several underage girls in several states.

Prosecutors said the girls were coerced into sending Myers nude photos of themselves. When they would refuse, Myers would threaten them and threaten to kill himself.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes after closing arguments ended Tuesday. The trial lasted a week.

Jurors found Myers guilty of six counts of sexual exploitation of a child; three counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children; two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child; two counts of sexual exploitation of children; two counts of obscenity; one count of sexual assault on a child; one count of false imprisonment; one count of third-degree assault; and one count of criminal attempt to commit internet sexual exploitation of a child.

In December, Myers was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Jefferson County. He was sentenced in January to 18 years to life in the case.

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced in Weld County on June 29.