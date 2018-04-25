Sunshine, warmer temperatures return; slight chance of rain Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be patchy fog across the Front Range on Wednesday morning, with the thickest south of Denver across the Palmer Divide.

But the fog will clear and there will be lots of sunshine with warmer high temperatures of about 65 degrees.

The mountains can expect sunshine and warm highs in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front quickly moves in on Thursday between the morning rush and lunch with increasing clouds and a 20 percent chance of a rain or snow shower.

Highs drop 10 degrees to 55 from Fort Collins to Denver.

After the front clears, there will be sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with only small afternoon chances for a rain shower. Highs will range from 72 to 80 degrees.

